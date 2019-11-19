In, its monthly report, Strategie Grains lowered its estimate of the EU wheat crop for next year's harvest after heavy rain disrupted field work in the western EU countries, Allendale said.

Yesterday, wheat had a good day despite the pressure the rest of the market saw, and the market held in the overnight action, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

Links to charts

Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.