In, its monthly report, Strategie Grains lowered its estimate of the EU wheat crop for next year's harvest after heavy rain disrupted field work in the western EU countries, Allendale said.
Yesterday, wheat had a good day despite the pressure the rest of the market saw, and the market held in the overnight action, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging.
