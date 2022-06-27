 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

Nearby world wheat futures fell to their lowest weekly close since the first week of the Ukraine war, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. A fast U.S. harvest pace and early start to the European harvest, rising private estimates of Russian and Ukraine crops, more political talk of export corridors from Ukraine, and general fears of worldwide economic slowdown/recession, all contributed to volume risk-off selling. However, consumer demand is starting to surface in places like Algeria, Tunisia, Saudi, Bangladesh and Pakistan).

Winter wheat harvest expected to reach 50% complete through this past weekend, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

U.S. winter wheat harvest will approach 30% done in today’s crop progress report with early yields disappointing and confirming the terrible s…

Wheat

Wheat prices were lower as more reports surfaced that Russia had bombed the export terminals of Binge and Viterra in Ukraine. This news might …

Wheat

Unfounded talk of higher Ukraine and Russia wheat exports with improving U.S. and Canada HRS weather meant world buyers remain reluctant buyer…

Wheat

Wheat futures opened higher after news of more damage to Ukrainian grain terminals, but harvest selling pushed prices lower later in the day, …

Wheat

U.S. wheat export inspections are starting out 22% below last year, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Algeria and Tunisia are buyi…

Wheat

Wheat slid lower, even after recent losses, hit by a combination of profit-taking and harvest pressure, according to CHS Hedging.

Wheat

Ukrainian ag officials indicate that roughly 6 million acres of their winter wheat acres will not be harvested because of the war. The tough r…

Wheat

Following the hard $1-plus losses through last week, wheat futures are set to start the new week on double digit recoveries of as much as 40 c…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News