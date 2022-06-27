People are also reading…
Nearby world wheat futures fell to their lowest weekly close since the first week of the Ukraine war, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. A fast U.S. harvest pace and early start to the European harvest, rising private estimates of Russian and Ukraine crops, more political talk of export corridors from Ukraine, and general fears of worldwide economic slowdown/recession, all contributed to volume risk-off selling. However, consumer demand is starting to surface in places like Algeria, Tunisia, Saudi, Bangladesh and Pakistan).
Winter wheat harvest expected to reach 50% complete through this past weekend, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.