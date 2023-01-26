People are also reading…
“The wheat markets were higher led by the KC market as it finished around 20 cents higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The drought monitor updated this morning showed little improvement for the Southern Plains. Cold weather is expected to come over much of the areas at the end of January.”
“USDA reported wheat export sales were 500,249 MT for the week that ended 1/19,” Brugler Marketing said. “Japan and Mexico were the top buyers for the week. By class white wheat led the charge with nearly 200,000 MT. Accumulated wheat commitments were 16 MMT as of 1/19, which remains 7% under last year’s pace.”