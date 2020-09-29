Weather forecasters will be watching the wheat areas in the Buenos Aires region on both Friday and Saturday night as temperatures could fall below freezing far enough to damage wheat, said Steve Hyde of CHS Hedging.
“The market continues to derive support from dry conditions in Russia and from possible cold temps In Argentina late this week that could damage wheat in dry Buenos Aires regions,” Hyde said.
Wheat will be something to watch tomorrow with the grain stocks report. There will likely be some support for Chicago wheat down the road, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.