Wheat

Wheat

Winter wheat acres in the U.S. are not expected to see much change in the 2022/23 season, ADM Investor Services said. “This prediction is directionally in line with what we have been calling for (first released on 29 September 2021), which suggested an upward shift in winter wheat plantings from last season’s 33.6 million acres.”

Choppy action in the wheat market is expected to continue as news comes in on the Russia/Ukraine conflict, Total Farm Marketing said.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

