Wheat

Wheat rallied overnight on strong world demand along with tight supplies and concerns about crop production, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Fertilizer shortages (in Russia) could result in reduced yields and quality. Nitrogen shortages could be as high as 40% with all fertilizer shortages near 24%.”

“The markets may be pushing too hard into overbought territory given the action in the dollar, but higher global prices have been a continual source of support,” Total Farm Marketing said.

