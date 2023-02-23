People are also reading…
“The wheat market traded lower on bigger than expected acreage ideas for 2023-24, expectations for beneficial moisture for the US Southern Plains,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “KC and Mpls finished lower while Chicago managed to hold on the green side of the market. The one year mark of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine is tomorrow.”
“57% of the winter wheat area remains in a drought, unchanged from LW,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “HRW wheat occupies nearly all of the drought area, while SRW wheat area remains well watered. 64% of Spring wheat areas remain in drought, unchanged from last week. Outlook Board forecasts all US wheat acres at 49.5 mln, the highest in 7 years.”