Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Private estimates from Ukraine have the 2023-24 grain output at 64.8 million metric tons, compared to 72.7 million in 2022-23. That includes a…

Wheat

Tunisia purchased 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and around 75,000 tonnes of barley in an international tender on Friday, according to CHS Hedging.

Wheat

“All three wheat markets traded quietly Thursday with mixed results,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago wheat was lower on overbo…

Wheat

Chicago’s wheat contract has “diverged” from Kansas City and Minnesota to end the week, likely based on the winter storm that has come through…

Wheat

The U.S. Dollar was firmer, making U.S. wheat less competitive in the world market, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.