Wheat

Wheat futures were down overnight following the drop in corn, but bulls suggest a potential uptick as the Plains stay drier and warmer than normal, as well as drier weather continuing in parts of southwest Europe, northwest Africa and parts of northwest Russia, Total Farm Marketing said.

Meanwhile, global wheat plantings are only expected to grow moderately this year, as high farmer input prices deter a bigger expansion, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization said today in a report, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investors.

Check your area cash bids for grains.

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices, links to charts.

CropWatch Weekly Update

