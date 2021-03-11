There is concern about U.S. wheat demand as USDA “failed to lower EU and Russia wheat exports on their March report,” ADM Investor Services said. “U.S. export prices are not competitive to N. Africa and Mideast buyers.”
U.S. growing areas are going to get moisture this week, leading to additional pressure, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. “May Minneapolis wheat briefly dipped below its 50-day moving average for the first time since December, and May Kansas City wheat is getting very close to its 100-day moving average,” she said.
