The wheat markets were mixed today, with winter wheat trading lower as estimates expect that the USDA could show higher winter wheat acres seeded on next week’s report, accoerding to CHS Hedging. Another factor: the Southern Plains could receive some precipitation.
March wheat closed lower on the session today, hitting the lowest level since last Friday.
Ending the week on that lower close after posting a six-year high is considered a key reversal and a bearish development, said The Hightower Report.