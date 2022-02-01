 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat prices have been firm in Brazil, despite the pressure from the U.S. dollar depreciation against the Real, according to ADM Investor Services.

Wheat markets will continue to watch for updates from the Black Sea where tensions remain high between Ukraine and Russia. Forecasted moisture this week may also pressure the markets, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

Check your area cash bids for grains.

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices, links to charts.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market was on the defensive as the investment community pocketed profits, according to CHS Hedging. There was also additional pressu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets suffered from profit-taking today “despite rising tensions in Ukraine,” CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional pressure from …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Most of the wheat rally is due to concern over Black Sea exports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures followed row crops higher overnight as dryness and drought in the U.S. southwestern Plains continues to threaten dormant winter …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat continues to be driven by rumors, both unfounded and accurate, about Putin’s intentions on his next move involving invading Ukraine, sai…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Year to date all wheat inspections total 485 mln bushels vs. last year at 593 mln, the slowest pace in the last five years, according to Richa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets will continue to watch for updates from the Black Sea where tensions remain high between Ukraine and Russia, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine are keeping a bid under the wheat complex, CHS Hedging said. The market has been bucking the o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

USDA could increase U.S. 2022 winter wheat acres in their first estimate today, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Trade estimates …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat exports last week came in slightly above expectations, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “Wheat futures are trading near yesterday’s l…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News