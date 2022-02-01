Wheat prices have been firm in Brazil, despite the pressure from the U.S. dollar depreciation against the Real, according to ADM Investor Services.
Wheat markets will continue to watch for updates from the Black Sea where tensions remain high between Ukraine and Russia. Forecasted moisture this week may also pressure the markets, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
