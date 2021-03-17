A weather disturbance will promote significant precipitation from central and southern parts of the hard red winter wheat region through the Delta, central and southern Corn Belt, and southeastern states tonight through Thursday, ADM Investor Services reported.
Wheat
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The wheat complex was weaker overnight led by Kansas City, dragged down by weakness in row crops, moisture in some dry areas of the Plains, an…
Wheat futures were under pressure from a higher dollar overnight, but did manage to stay narrowly mixed, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Ma…
A freeze returning to the plains this weekend is “not expected to hurt the current crop,” Total Farm Marketing said. The export tax in Russia …
There is concern about U.S. wheat demand as USDA “failed to lower EU and Russia wheat exports on their March report,” ADM Investor Services sa…
Wheat markets saw choppy trade today as U.S. crops are improving, Total Farm Marketing said. “U.S. HRW wheat improvements expected to be signi…
"KC wheat tends to lose against Corn at this time of the year,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “That appears to be likely again. Wheat wi…