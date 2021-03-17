 Skip to main content
Wheat

A weather disturbance will promote significant precipitation from central and southern parts of the hard red winter wheat region through the Delta, central and southern Corn Belt, and southeastern states tonight through Thursday, ADM Investor Services reported.

CropWatch Weekly Update

