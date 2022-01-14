 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

Drought is an issue in 69% of the winter wheat region. That is an increase of 26 points since the end of October, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

March wheat closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as weakness in the other grains and continued sluggish export news helped to pressure, according to The Hightower Report. Traders noted the big jump in ending stocks forecast, which was led by slow export demand.

Check your area cash bids for grains.

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices, links to charts.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat markets finished lower across the board led by winter wheat markets as higher-than-expected winter wheat seedings contributed, accor…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat markets finished lower, led by the Minneapolis market as it broke through the $9 level, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

All three classes of wheat are trading lower this morning, with Friday's lows the near-term support, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures ended mixed with winter wheat futures a few cents higher, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets have watched beneficial rain in India raise prospects for crop yield, CHS Hedging said. The market is trading in "very small" ra…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

U.S. weather looks mostly dry for the Plains, but some two-week forecasts are calling for welcomed moisture in the U.S. Southern region that c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets failed to move above its 100-day moving average, Blue Line Futures said, which means prices will likely drop back into a pocket …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Russia's next target is thought to be China, after their recent move into gaining Algerian business. Confidence levels are pretty good that Ch…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

USDA could increase U.S. 2022 winter wheat acres in their first estimate today, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Trade estimates …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Beneficial rains in past 4 days have farmers in India optimistic about their wheat crop prospects with harvest a month away, according to CHS …

