Drought is an issue in 69% of the winter wheat region. That is an increase of 26 points since the end of October, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
March wheat closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as weakness in the other grains and continued sluggish export news helped to pressure, according to The Hightower Report. Traders noted the big jump in ending stocks forecast, which was led by slow export demand.
