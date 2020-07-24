“There is rain in the forecast for Nebraska and the Dakotas that will slow the current harvest pace,” The Hightower Report said. That should continue supporting wheat harvest prices into the weekend.
With the weakness in the U.S. dollar, wheat surged today. “Prices drew additional support from production cuts in the U.S./EU/Argentina regions,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
