Wheat markets are higher today “as markets attempt to make up some of yesterday’s sharp losses,” Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “Support also stems from a weakening dollar.”
July Wheat “got taken to the woodshed” yesterday, but are rebounding on Tuesday morning, Blue Line Futures said. They are looking at the pocket of $7.46-$7.53 1/2, noting a failure to get back above the pocket “could invite additional pressure into the market.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.