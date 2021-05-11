 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat markets are higher today “as markets attempt to make up some of yesterday’s sharp losses,” Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “Support also stems from a weakening dollar.”

July Wheat “got taken to the woodshed” yesterday, but are rebounding on Tuesday morning, Blue Line Futures said. They are looking at the pocket of $7.46-$7.53 1/2, noting a failure to get back above the pocket “could invite additional pressure into the market.”

