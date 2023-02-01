People are also reading…
“The wheat market closed mixed with the nearby weaker on a bout of profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Trade estimates for StatsCan stocks report: All wheat Jan 31 at 22.3 mmt (21.2-23.2) 20.22 met previously, durum at 3.9 mmt (3.7-4.0) and 2.533 mmt previously.”
“It was a good close all things considered, with wheat well off of the daily lows, and settling within a few cents of the corresponding highs,” Stewart-Peterson said. “There was again a lack of news to drive the wheat market today which, to some degree, makes this rebound all the more impressive. Is the market finally recognizing the 15-year low supply levels?”