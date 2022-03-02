 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

What futures traded at 14-year highs overnight, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Contracts for soft and hard winter wheat were at the highest levels since 2008. Spring wheat futures were sharply higher. “We have a rocket ship of a wheat market here,” he said.

Total Black Sea wheat export supplies could be down 15 million metric tons, said Jeannie DeVita of ADM Investor Services. Some are asking how high wheat will need to go to factor in 20 million tons less world exports.

The harsh reality of Russia’s invasion has hit the world grain trade over the last two days with the increasing chances that Ukraine’s winter wheat crop will not get the needed post-emergence fertility program or will potentially not get harvested, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “The infrastructure damage and incredible challenge of getting the needed inputs distributed to plant the spring crops is also being priced into old and new crop,” he said. “The U.S. simply cannot plant enough acres to make up for the realized or potential loss of 1.5 billion bushels of world corn production between South America and Ukraine.

CropWatch Weekly Update

