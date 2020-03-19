May wheat closed up 26 ¾ cents at $5.35, while July wheat closed up 24 cents at $5.31 ½. Hightower says wheat prices “were one of the major beneficiaries of the ‘risk on’ mood in global markets as it broke out of its consolidation zone to the upside, and reached a three-week high before finishing with a sizable gain.”
Stewart-Peterson says there is talk that virus issues may not impact wheat as much as other ag commodities, especially the wheat varieties used for making bread and other consumer goods. They add that it’s “still reasonable to expect a pullback in export activity due to the virus.”