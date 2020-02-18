Wheat markets were higher Tuesday due to a few global factors. “Some early buying was linked to talk that after March 2 China would begin to offer to domestic buyers waivers to buy US ag goods for imports,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Then there was word that Australia dropped their 2020 crop due to dryness.”
“The USDA’s Export Inspection report with data from the week ending Feb. 13 showed 501,990 MT of wheat were shipped,” Barchart.com said. “That is 11.5% below last week, but 38.1% higher than the same week last year. MYTD wheat exports are 17.731 MMT, last year was only 15.754 MMT at the same point.”