“Wheat futures traded both sides of Friday’s close but managed to trade higher on the close,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat futures lack the big buyer of US wheat like China buying US soybeans and corn. Wheat is also a weather market. Talk of increase chances for rains in Russia offered resistance early.”
“The wheat market was mostly higher on spillover strength in the row crops and renewed concerns of dryness in the US Southern Plains,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support form a weaker US$. Mpls lagged KC and Chicago and the Dec is once again trading at a 4-cent discount to KC Dec.”