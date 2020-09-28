“The wheat market traded higher on technicals and concerns of ongoing dry weather conditions in the Black Sea region (Russia and Ukraine) as the 20/21 planting season gets underway,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional support stemmed from a bout of bargain buying. Winter wheat planting continues in the Southern Plains area.”
“Wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of concern about the Russian winter wheat crop conditions and frost in Australia and Argentina offered support to wheat futures. There was also talk that Russia could announce soon wheat export quotas for 2021.”