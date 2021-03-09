The U.S. dollar saw “a sharp pullback from new highs in the dollar overnight,” helping wheat futures firm up in the overnight trade, Total Farm Marketing said. The May wheat contracts in Chicago, KC and Minneapolis all saw outside trading ranges yesterday “to further outline a sideways trading pattern.”
Argentina’s wheat planting “will rival barley planting this year,” as political tensions and Chinese demand are shifting more toward feed barley, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said.
Expectations for today’s report show wheat ending stocks at 839 mln bushels, up from last month’s 836 mln bushels.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.