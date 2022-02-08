 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

All three wheat contracts are consolidating above their 200-day moving averages “within a weakened near-term chart pattern,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Drought is expanding in North Africa as well, which may require them to import more wheat.”

Wheat markets continue to see choppy trade as EU wheat futures are lower on a slowdown in demand, ADM Investor Services said. “It appears the threat of Russia invading Ukraine may be in decline,” they said.

