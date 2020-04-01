Russia, who is on holiday (or lock down) this week, announced the government is intending to sell half of its wheat intervention stocks for domestic uses, preventing spikes in domestic prices, Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said. In the U.S., Kansas City’s contracts took over in total interest which helped those contracts trade higher.
Despite weaker Chicago prices lately, John Payne of Daniels Trading said he doesn’t expect that to continue. The Eurasian commission is banning exports of sunflower seeds, buckwheat, rice and rye through June 30, and it may restrict some vegetables and soybeans. “This is just the start of this kind of behavior in emerging markets,” Payne said. “When you have currencies deteriorating like they do, keeping product available for citizens becomes paramount.”
