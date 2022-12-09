People are also reading…
Wheat futures are struggling with a lack of new news. WASDE should increase Russia and Australia wheat crops and exports today. This should offset a drop in Argentina, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
The market is expecting the U.S. ending stocks for all wheat to increase to 576 million bushels in today’s WASDE report versus 571 million bushels for November, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. World ending stocks are expected to be slightly lower than November’s estimate.