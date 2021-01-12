 Skip to main content
Wheat

“The wheat market traded higher on possible increases to Russia’s export tax and reductions to US and world ending stocks,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. That could lead to higher trade today, she suggested.

“A slew of export tenders were reported overnight, and with the U.S. dollar showing signs of a near-term low being formed as the currency turns higher, futures are anticipating U.S. supplies as a cheap source,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Wheat quarterly stocks are estimated to come in near 1.695 bln bushels, with ending stocks for 2020-21 at 859 mln bushels.

