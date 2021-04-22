 Skip to main content
Wheat

“Wheat futures traded sharply higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of China buying French wheat, concern about 2012 US, EU and Black Sea crops and sharply higher corn futures triggered new buying in wheat. USDA in April raised World wheat demand and lowered end stocks.”

“The Export Sales report showed 240,028 MT of wheat booked on the week ending April 15,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was down 2% yr/yr, but above pre report estimates. Spring wheat was the top variety purchased on the week, accounting for 66% of the total sales. Spring wheat (is) now 99% of USDA’s forecast at 282.2 mln bu. but shipments are 83% of the forecast.”

