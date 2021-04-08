“The wheat markets traded higher drawing strength from corn,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional support comes from unseasonably cool temperatures in France leading to concerns over their crop, as well as dryness in the U.S. growing areas. May Chicago wheat tested its 100-day moving average at $6.32 but failed to trade above that level.”
Old crop wheat bookings from the weekly Export Sales data release were 81,969 MT during the week ending April 1, Brugler Marketing said. That was down 68% on the week, and below the range of pre-report estimates. HRW bookings made up the largest share of the week’s light old crop sales, with 42% of the total.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.