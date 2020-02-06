The southern plains are expected to get above-normal precipitation over the next two weeks, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. Meanwhile export sales for the wheat crop came in at 338,000 tonnes, closer to the low end of expectations.
Wheat is starting to turn around from oversold levels, The Hightower Report said. “Good weather in the U.S., and a surge in the U.S. dollar were not enough to turn the market lower this week so far could be seen as a positive,” they said.
