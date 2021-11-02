Wheat prices continue to “roar” as tight supplies and strong demand are creating contract highs across the board, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
John Payne of Daniels Trading said more people are starting to notice the high wheat prices, which typically tends to be bearish. However, he sees this situation a little differently this time around. “That not happening yet is a bullish sign in my opinion,” Payne said. “Regardless, producers need to start looking at strategies in wheat to protect downside. New crop will bring worry, but we have old crop supply to lean on in the near term.”
