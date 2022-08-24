People are also reading…
“Wheat prices managed to close higher today,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Volatility in the KC September/December spread fueled speculation that some cash bids may be rolled to December before First Notice day next week. Export sales are estimated at 200 to 500 tmt for tomorrow’s report.”
“Wheat futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat has been finding short covering due to talk of lower Black Sea total exports and fact EU may need to increase feed wheat vs exports. This week China bought EU feed wheat. Russia is dry. West EU is also dry raising concern about 2023 wheat plantings.”