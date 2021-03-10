“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The fact USDA made few changes to U.S. 2020-21 wheat supply and demand offered resistance to futures.”
The USDA did lower HRW exports 20 mln bu. and raised white the same. And it did drop world wheat stocks 5 MMT due to higher China feed demand.
“Weaker trade in all three classes as the forecasts for the southern wheat belts put good rains across the region,” Nick Pauman, with CHS Hedging, reported. “There were some rumors that China is looking for U.S. SRW, but another day comes with no follow-through on export rumors to China. The WASDE yesterday didn’t show much for changes to the wheat numbers.”
