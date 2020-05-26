Export prices in the Ukraine are climbing for the 2020 wheat harvest, as the condition becomes the focal point. Allendale said there are growing fears about that crop as they expect a final production of 24-25 mln tonnes compared to last year’s 28.3 mln tonnes.
“Parts of Europe are still dry, but overall weather is less of a concern for wheat this morning,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. Wheat imports from China are also down significantly, 49.1%, in April.
