Wheat

With low winter wheat crop ratings (30% good-to-excellent), wheat continues to find support, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “It appears the La Nina induced dryness that hurt the South American crops has moved to the Northern Hemisphere.”

“Wheat is a weather market,” ADM Investor Services said. The Ukraine war is positive to wheat prices, they said, as Egypt bought French wheat at a record high price. “Black Sea and Baltic were not offered due to risk of shipping.”

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

