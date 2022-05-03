 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat has a “firmer tone” after yesterday’s planting progress and conditions report, CHS Hedging said, with winter wheat conditions showing 27% good-to-excellent. Last year’s mark was 48% good-to-excellent.

That rating is the lowest since 1996, ADM Investor Services said, while spring wheat planting is at 19%. Last year’s planting at this time was 46%, with more wet forecasts coming.

Grain futures prices

