Wheat

The first day of the Wheat Quality Council’s Kansas tour “found yields above-average and well above 2019,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Scouts found lots of stripe rust due to cool and wet weather that could possibly hit yields late.”

Kansas City wheat is approaching its 50-day moving average after the “impressive” yield calculations, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.

