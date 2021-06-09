 Skip to main content
“Wheat futures ended mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “WN ended slightly lower and near 6.82. WN found support near 6.70. KWN ended slightly higher and near 6.34. KWN found support near 6.20. MWN ended lower and near 7.64. MWN found support near 7.40. Trade estimates US 2021 wheat crop near 1,892 mln bu. vs 1,872 in May.”

“Official Census data shows 2.603 MMT (95.65 mln bu.) of wheat was exported in April,” Barchart.com said. “That was the second highest monthly shipment of the MY, and was 10.3% higher yr/yr. Wheat exports through April reached 882.52 mln bu. and will need to have been 82.5 mln bu. in May to meet USDA’s forecast – barring any changes made on Thursday.”

