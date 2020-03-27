Wheat prices traded higher on talk of Russia planning to cap their grain exports,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “This week brought higher prices from possible increased demand for breads and pasta. Gains were limited from month-end, quarter-end positioning ahead of the weekend and next week’s acreage and stocks report.”
“May Chicago wheat futures traded higher this week,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some of the gains was due to word that Russia will limit April-June wheat export to 7 mmt. This to preserve domestic supplies due to the spread of the virus… This week, USDA increased their rating of the US 2020 winter wheat crop.”