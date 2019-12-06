The Hightower Report cited ample world supplies as the primary reason for weakness in wheat markets today, combined with a stronger U.S. dollar. “Traders see the stron U.S. dollar today as a reason to suspect that U.S. wheat will have trouble on the world export market,” they said.
The Hard Red Wheat market appears to be in decent shape, Stewart-Peterson said, as farmers “aggressively pushed acres into the western Wheat Belt.” They added that wheat acres should be down this year, based on projections, which may help the market as well.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices