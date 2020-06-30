“The wheat market traded higher in sympathy with the row crops,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew support from a lower wheat acreage number. Prices drew additional support from the cash market with all 487 deliveries that were put out against the July contract were stopped by a commercial. Mpls drew strength from a lower than expected acreage number.”
“Wheat futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Sharp rallies in soybeans and corn may have helped wheat futures. USDA June 1 US wheat stocks were a little higher than expected and acres were in line with trade guesses. USDA estimated that 41% of the winter wheat crop is harvested. US HRW farmer has been a steady seller of wheat.”