“Futures closed higher across the three markets with Mpls and KC leading the way, and Chicago closed the day out in third place,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The total wheat portion of the balance sheet saw a cut to carryout of 4 mln bushels when the majority of the industry was looking for an increase.”
"A lot of USDA data hit the wheat market on the day,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The morning started with a disappointing Export Sales report before the market opened… The lack of demand for U.S. wheat has been the anchor to this market as wheat prices struggle in competitiveness against global supplies.”