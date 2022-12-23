Global wheat supplies “remain historically tight” as March’s contract trades sideways, CHS Hedging said. “March KC is on track for a second higher weekly close, something this market hasn’t seen since September.”
“Wheat futures trying to decide what is more important dry and cold U.S. weather and lower Argentina supply and lower EU export supply versus some long liquidation of Paris wheat futures and improving Russia export loading weather,” ADM Investor Services said. “Ukraine, Russia and US geopolitical risk offers support to wheat futures.”
