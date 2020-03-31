“Wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel that dry weather in Russia and some wheat export restriction in the Black Sea could help wheat futures. Talk that large wheat importers might increase wheat buying to add to strategic reserves could also help prices. Ongoing increase in US domestic flour demand could also support.”
Wheat markets were also reacting to the report. “Wheat stocks were neutral while spring wheat and durum planting were lower than expected,” Jerry Gidel, with Midwest Research, said. “Oats and Barley seedings were higher countering the stagnant wheat seedings. Weather will determine where these N Plains crops seeding will finalize.”