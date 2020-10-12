Wheat markets did manage to go higher on concerns about the global crop. “Wheat prices bucked the trend and traded higher on world crop concerns,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Dryness continues in the Black Sea Region and the US Southern Plains. Algeria is in for optional origin wheat with Russia being allowed in the game.”
“All the supportive news for the bulls is still in play – Russia is still too dry with no rain on the horizon this week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Same story goes for the U.S. plains with the expectation of conditions worsening. We’ll see tomorrow where planting progress is, but one would assume with the dry weather it should be significantly higher than last week.”
