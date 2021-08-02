Poor conditions continue to support the wheat markets as hot and dry weather hurts Canadian crops. “Any rains in the U.S. are falling too little too late,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“As the harvest gets underway, many reports are coming in around 30-60 bushels per acre with decent test weight and protein,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Quality and color looks good so far.”
