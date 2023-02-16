People are also reading…
“All three wheat markets traded quietly Thursday with mixed results,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago wheat was lower on overbought conditions, while KC and Minneapolis finished modestly higher… Weather in the U.S. has brought some beneficial moisture to the dry Southern Plains hard red areas.”
“The US Dollar Index is making 6 week highs which may offer some resistance to the wheat market,” Stewart-Peterson said. "There continues to be talk that Russia will launch a new offensive in Ukraine, with most of their army now in Ukraine and the 1 year anniversary of the invasion coming up. There are rumors that Russia may not extend the Black Sea export corridor.”