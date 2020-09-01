“The wheat market traded higher on speculation that China was or is in the market for U.S. wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “One could gather the flavor of choice might be winter wheat as the KC and Chicago markets seemed to have faired more positively than the Minneapolis market. Gains were limited from big crop ideas in Canada, Russia and Australia.”
“The U.S. dollar at new lows for the move,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Black Sea wheat is still the cheapest in the world, though Russian export prices have seen a notable rally lately.”
Spring wheat harvest is at 69% complete, up 20% from last year and down 1% from the 10-year average. Chicago futures were at the highest prices since April 20; Kansas City futures at the highest prices since June 5.
