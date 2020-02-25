“Wheat prices pushed higher, rebounding from yesterday’s thumping on bouts of short covering,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from plentiful world supplies and stiff competition in the world market. Weakness in the U.S. dollar is somewhat offset by weakness in the Russian currency. The U.S. becomes more competitive with a weakening U.S. dollar.”
Traders had concerns about how coronavirus could impact global food demand and trade.
“There is some talk that the fear of the coronavirus spreading could slow world food demand and eventually trade,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA estimates World 2019-20 wheat trade near 182.8 MMT vs. 172.5 last year.”
