“Weaker across the three markets today with a lack of support from the corn and soybean markets today,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The report yesterday wasn’t necessary bullish, especially with total acres planted coming in higher than the anticipated number. Weather turns a bit more supportive for HRW harvest in the central plains after the wet time period.”

“Wheat futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “WU was down 14 cents and near 6.65. Range was 6.65 to 6.94. KWU was down 20 cents. Range was 6.37 to 6.69. MWU traded to near 8.36. Range was 8.35 to 8.59. Slow US wheat export pace and lower World prices continues to offer resistance to wheat futures.”

