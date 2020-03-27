Stewart-Peterson notes “despite global supplies being plenty, the sudden spike in interest from importers has caught the attention of exporters. Countries (such as Russia) are starting to get concerned with exporting/selling too much wheat to combat their own potential Covid-19 issues.”
Brugler Marketing says new crop sales from the most recent week were 366,350 MT, which was at the high end of estimates. Wheat exports since June 1 are 9.6% above last year’s pace, with 19.502 MMT shipped so far. All wheat acreage estimates range from 44 to 46 million acres.